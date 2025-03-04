Premier Houston statement on U.S. tariffs going into effect

From a release

HALIFAX: Premier Tim Houston issued the following statement on March 4 on the U.S. Tariffs.

“Donald Trump is a short-sighted man who wields his power just for the sake of it, not having any consideration for the destructive impact of his decisions on both Canadians and Americans.



It is impossible to properly describe the uncertainty and chaos that President Trump’s threat of tariffs and now actually imposing tariffs has caused for Canadians.



And now, as President Trump proceeds with his illegal 25 per cent tariffs, Nova Scotia will respond.



We will immediately limit access to provincial procurement for American businesses. They can no longer bid on provincial business.

“We are also actively seeking options to cancel existing contracts and reject bids outright until President Trump removes his unlawful tariffs.”

“We will double the cost of tolls at the Cobequid Pass for commercial vehicles from the United States, effective immediately.And we will direct the Nova Scotia Liquor Corp. to once again remove all alcohol from the United States from their shelves, effective today.

“We know this was an effective response the first time and hurt American producers who rely on Canadian markets.



We will also take any step we can to support Nova Scotians through this incredibly difficult time. As part of Budget 2025-26, we added a contingency fund to respond to U.S. tariffs.

“It is too early to determine exactly what specific funding is necessary, but we will communicate to Nova Scotians as we better understand the economic impacts and the federal government’s plans to support Nova Scotians.

“We introduced legislation designed to break down barriers to interprovincial trade. We must be open for business in Canada. We hope all provinces and territories immediately endorse and pass corresponding legislation.



We are also working on a trade action plan to help businesses engage in global trade, increase their global competitiveness and drive investment growth and have issued a call to action to develop our valuable natural resources.



I can tell you that we worked hard to avoid a repeat of Trump’s tax. We know tariffs are bad for people and businesses on both sides of the border.



Unfortunately, some people need to touch the hot stove to learn, and while we cannot control or predict their behaviour, we can control how we respond.”

“I want to thank Nova Scotians who have already responded with your wallet. You’re choosing to be Nova Scotia loyal and support local and Canadian businesses. You’re choosing to travel in our beautiful province and country rather than south of the border. You’re cheering loudly and proudly for our Canadian teams and athletes.



“These choices and actions are significant. It is important that we stand together, united and strong.



“That’s why we will continue to work with the federal government as it designs and implements counter-tariffs.



“We are a government of action, and I continue to stand with you.

“My focus is entirely on protecting the interest of hard-working Nova Scotians and their families – in these times of uncertainty, that is one constant you can continue to count on.”