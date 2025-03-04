HALIFAX: Premier Tim Houston attended a major international mining conference to tell developers and investors that Nova Scotia is open for business and eager to advance critical minerals opportunities.



The Premier spoke at the annual Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada conference in Toronto on March 4.



“Nova Scotia has the critical minerals that the world needs for clean energy, food production, defence, healthcare and more.

“We can be a reliable, ethical, sustainable source of these materials and reap the economic rewards for Nova Scotians,” said Premier Houston.

“We are lifting bans, breaking down barriers and inviting good companies to come talk to us about investing in Nova Scotia. We’re also taking steps in the province to better understand the full potential of our critical mineral resources.”

The Department of Natural Resources is using $1 million from Natural Resources Canada for two projects to learn more about how the province’s critical minerals can be developed.The Department will use half the funding to study how critical minerals can be extracted from greenfield and brownfield sites, such as historic mine tailings sites. The study will also look at opportunities for turning the raw materials into finished products.

Keeping the full value chain in the province – from exploration and mining to finished products – means more jobs and other economic benefits for Nova Scotians.



The Department will use the rest of the money to create a model of the critical mineral potential in Nova Scotia.

It will be used to encourage investment and inform development decisions in the private sector. It will also help the Department with effective land management.

Also at the conference today, Canada’s energy and mines ministers met to discuss the country’s opportunities with critical minerals. Natural Resources Minister Tory Rushton joined virtually.

The ministers confirmed their commitment to working together to advance priority resource projects and to streamline regulatory processes while still upholding strong environmental and labour standards.



Quotes:

“The effective management of our natural resources starts with good data and ends with jobs for Nova Scotians.

“We are dedicated to understanding every opportunity to responsibly develop and use the critical minerals we have beneath our feet.

“We’re also committed to breaking down barriers within Nova Scotia and across the country to strengthen our position as we face the threat of tariffs. We’re at a pivotal moment in time where we can attract more good paying jobs, become more self-reliant and create a brighter future for everyone.”

— Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources

“Nova Scotia has tremendous potential for the critical minerals that are essential to achieving climate goals, such as lithium copper, and many more.

“Premier Houston’s attendance at Canada’s biggest mining industry event will help us attract investment in our critical minerals sector, create more jobs for Nova Scotians and generate more government revenue to help pay for programs like health and education.

“It tells the world that the Government of Nova Scotia supports our industry, and the province is a good place to invest.”

— Sean Kirby, Executive Director, Mining Association of Nova Scotia



Quick Facts:

– Nova Scotia launched its critical mineral strategy in 2024; it lists 16 critical minerals that are critical because of their importance to global supply chains

– Nova Scotia has a long and rich history in mining; today’s regulatory frameworks keep people and the environment safe through responsible, sustainable mining practices

– on average, jobs in Nova Scotia’s mining industry pay more than $100,000 in wages and benefits; the industry employs at least 2,500 people in the province

– the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada conference attracts 130 mining companies and more than 30,000 delegates each year



Additional Resources:

Nova Scotia’s Critical Mineral Strategy: https://novascotia.ca/natr/meb/docs/critical-minerals-strategy.pdf