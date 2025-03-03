Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, members of the East Hants RCMP responded to 122 calls for service.

The following is provided by S/Sgt. Mike Balmaceda with East Hants RCMP.

Fraud Alerts

On February 24, a resident of East Hants was swindled into sending a hefty sum of money via e-transfer to what was later learned to be a fraudulent email address.

The email had no affiliation with the legitimate company that was completing work for the victim.

On February 27, a resident of East Hants provided banking information to a person believed to be with Nova Scotia Power as they had other personal information about the victim.

The victim was defrauded of approximately $500.

NS Power is conducting an internal investigation.

Both incidents are under investigation, however, the RCMP is encouraging people not to e-transfer or provide banking information without verifying the information/company.

You can contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre for help or your local RCMP Detachment.

Recovered Stolen Property

On Feb 26,a dump trailer was reported stolen in Milford.

On Feb 27, the RCMP in Tantallon recovered the trailer.

RCMP in Tantallon is currently investigating several offences including possession of property obtained by crime.

