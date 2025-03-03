BRIDGEWATER: A man is in custody after a woman was found deceased after an intimate partner homicide inside their residence in Bridgewater on Sunday morning.

At 11:41 a.m. on Sunday, March 2, 2025, Bridgewater Police Service (BPS) responded to a 911 call from an address on Haven Drive in Bridgewater for a female in medical distress.

After arriving on scene, police located an elderly female from Bridgewater inside the residence from which the 911 call originated. She was injured from what appeared to be an assault with a weapon.

The woman was assessed by Emergency Health Services (EHS) medics and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT:

An elderly man was located with related injuries inside a second room of the same residence.

The injured parties had been in a long-term relationship.

There have not been any prior documented incidents of intimate partner violence connected to these individuals.

The male was subsequently transported to South Shore Regional Hospital while in police custody by EHS, where he was treated for his wounds.

Police subsequently executed a Warrant to Search at the residence to preserve and locate evidence. Forensic Identification Officers from both BPS and Truro Police Service processed the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT:

[adrotrate banner=”115″]

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service has been engaged in this ongoing investigation.

Police cannot speculate on the cause of death until an autopsy is completed by this service.

As further information arises, police will provide additional updates to the public.

The man in custody is scheduled to appear from hospital before Bridgewater Provincial Court on Monday, March 3, 2025.

Police said there is no threat to public safety arising from this event.

If you have information on this matter that may be relevant to the investigation, please contact Bridgewater Police Service at 902-543-2464.

ADVERTISEMENT:

NDP Leader Claudia Chender issued a statement about the death.

“As Nova Scotians hear the news from Bridgewater of another life lost to intimate partner violence, our thoughts are with the victim’s family, loved ones and the community. Over the course of only a few months, eight people in our province have been killed in acts of intimate partner violence.

“The time for piecemeal solutions is over. We must act now.

“Organizations like the Transition House Association of Nova Scotia that provide life-saving services to Nova Scotians experiencing violence continue to work in uncertainty, without knowing if they will continue to receive the necessary government funding to do this critical work.

“There is legislation on the table to ensure the organizations battling this epidemic on the front lines have the stable core funding they need to help prevent gender-based violence and support survivors. The Houston government must act now.”