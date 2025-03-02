Clark seeking federal Liberal nomination for Sackville-Bedford-Preston

LOWER SACKVILLE: The former MLA for Bedford South is stepping up to try his hand at the federal ring.

Braedon Clark announced on Facebook that he will be seeking the federal Liberal nomination for Sackville-Bedford-Preston following the announcement that MP Darrell Samson would not be seeking re-election.

Clark said he is stepping forward because Canada is facing major challenges at home and abroad.

“I believe this moment demands serious, thoughtful, and authentic political leadership,” said Clark.

“That’s what I offered as the MLA for Bedford South, and it’s what I would bring to the table as the Member of Parliament for Sackville-Bedford-Preston.”

Clark has lived in this community almost his entire life; it’s where he is now raising his own family.

“I want to see its people succeed and thrive in the years to come,” he said.

“I also want to recognize and thank Darrell Samson for an outstanding decade of service as the MP for the area.

“I hope to match the high standard he has always set in the role.”

He said there will be lots more to say in the days and weeks to come.

“I’m excited to get started on this journey,” said Clark. “

I hope I can count on your support and encouragement along the way.”

Clark attended the community skate that Samson and FRABA hosted at the Sackville Arena on N.S. Heritage Day Feb. 17.