CENTRE RAWDON: Police say alcohol was not a factor in a single vehicle collision on Highway 14 in Centre Rawdon on Aug. 9.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer, said RCMP, Rawdon fire, and EHS responded to the collision.

He said the 28-year-old man from Rawdon called in the collision himself.

“He explained that he had swerved to avoid hitting a deer, but in doing so lost control of his vehicle and plummeted 15 feet into a deep ditch,” said Const. Burns.

Upon arrival by officers, it was determined the man had suffered a broken leg.

He was air lifted by life flight to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Alcohol was not a factor in the collision,” said Const. Burns.