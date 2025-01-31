SHUBENACADIE: A Nova Scotia man wanted on a province-wide warrant led police on a chase through Lower Truro, rural East Hants, before being stopped going the wrong way on Hwy 102 near Shubenacadie.

As a result, Colchester County RCMP has charged Stephen Joseph “Dakota” Maloney, 33, with a slew of offences. He was wanted for multiple offences after he fled from police.

At approximately 10 a.m. on January 30,Colchester County District RCMP observed a vehicle in Lower Truro associated to a man who was wanted in relation to intimate partner violence related offences, and who has pending charges for multiple firearms offences.

Officers attempted a traffic stop on Hwy. 236 in Lower Truro.

The vehicle didn’t stop and continued at a high rate of speed. Officers followed the vehicle. The RCMP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR) air services were called in to assist.

Responding officers deployed spike belts on Hwy. 236 then on Hwy. 215 in East Hants to stop the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle was damaged but was able to continue fleeing police.

From Hwy. 215, the suspect vehicle accessed the shoulder of Hwy. 102 then traveled northbound in the southbound lanes. With the assistance of DNRR air services, the vehicle was observed attempting to turn around and head south in the southbound lane.

At this time, the vehicle was intercepted on Hwy. 102 between Exit 11 and Exit 12 by the RCMP ERT and Police Dog Services.

Officers safely arrested the driver, 33-year-old Stephen Joseph “Dakota” Maloney, and the passenger.

Officers learned the passenger was a victim; they were released from custody. Maloney reported minor injuries and was transported to hospital by EHS.

“We understand how unsettling it must’ve been for those travelling along Hwy. 102 and witnessed the suspect vehicle driving erratically in the wrong direction,” says Supt. Sean Auld, Officer in Charge of Support Services.

“Our officers continually assessed the situation from a public safety perspective, and working in collaboration with DNRR, officers relied on their training to safely stop the vehicle and arrest the offender.”

Maloney has been charged with:

· Flight from Peace Officer

· Dangerous Operation

· Operation While Prohibited

· Forcible Confinement

· Failure to Comply with Order

He appeared in Truro Provincial Court on January 30 and was remanded into custody pending future court appearances.

The investigation, led by the Colchester County District RCMP with assistance of RCMP Police Dog Services, is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Colchester County District RCMP at 902-893-6820.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

File # 2025-134744

