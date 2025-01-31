WINDSOR JUNCTION: A former longtime Fall River resident has been named as a Visionary of the Year candidate for the Atlantic region.

The recognition is in support of an incredibly important cause – the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada (LLSC).

While she may not live in the area anymore, Christine LeFebvre has many friends and family who still live in the area.

“I’m honoured to be joining the philanthropic leaders from across the country, competing for The Leukemia Lymphoma Society of Canada’s prestigious Visionary of the Year title,” said Lefebvre.

“I will be running with my Purple Warriors, raising awareness and fundraising like crazy to help fight blood cancers.”

Lefebvre said she will need the community’s help along the way.

The Visionary Campaign runs from March 27th to June 6th, and every contribution counts—whether it’s donating, finding sponsors or being one, or simply liking and sharing her updates on Facebook.

“Your support will make a real difference in the lives of those affected by these diseases,” said Lefebvre.

Any fundraising people want to help with, do themselves or rally to support Lefebvre’s team would be amazing. She said people can reach out, pledge to donate or wait for her link to go live when the competition begins.