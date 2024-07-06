DARTMOUTH: A third well-known name has made it official that he will seek to be Mayor in October’s municipal election in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

On June 10, Waye Mason announced his intentions.

He has been travelling through the HRM, including a recent stop in Musquodoboit Valley, to hear from residents and their concerns.

In a post on his Facebook page, Mason said he was thrilled to announce he would be running for Mayor.

“I’m running in this election because affordability and housing pains unite everyone,” said Mason.

“Getting it right demands experienced, seasoned hands and someone who is ready to be your Mayor on day one.

“Together, we’re going to make the municipality work for you.”

Also running for Mayor are: Pam Lovelace, Andy Fillmore, Zoran Jokic; Ryan Dodge; Clay Bowser; Nolan Greenough; and Blake Roach.