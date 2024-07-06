Mother Nature forces postponement of Weekly Racing

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Mother Nature won out for the first time this season on the Bay Equipment Rentals Weekly Racing Series.

Race officials got things started on time on Friday night July 5 for the heat races, but then the rain moved in.

And just as it looked like efforts to dry the track and get back rain, some sprinkles and then more steady rain came.

That forced race officials to call it a night and send all the fans and racers home.

Race fans in the grandstand and pit side are asked to hold onto your bracelet you got coming in as that will be your ticket in when these races are rescheduled.

The bandloero division will run its feature shortly after the monster trucks are here at Scotia Speedworld at the end of the month. The exact date will be announced later by race control.

In the three bandolero heats that were completed, it was a hard hit by the no. 11 Addison Veinotte that gave the 12 of Shelby Chisholm the lead and she never looked back picking up the win.

Brandon McGrath was second, followed by Adlee Lively, while Sarah Vandenburg in fourth and Ryan Chisholm rounded out the top five in the heats.

In the Outlaw bandolero heat races, it was the no. 5 of Ethan Hicken and no. 13 Avery Decoste with the wins.

Following Hicken, it was Lily Whynot, Emma MacMillan as the top three then Nine Mile River’s Bristol Matthews in fourth and Irelyn Rose fifth.

Behind Decoste it was Beaver Bank’s Bella Pashkoski in the no. 85; Landon Pierce as the top three.

Hailey Bland of Lakeview in the no. 27 Dartmouth Metals-sponsored machine was fourth and then Beaver Bank’s Brett Pashkoski in the no. 45.

Brett Pashkoski usually races in the Legend division but it was off tonight and he is still age eligible for Outlaw bandolero.

However all the other divisions will start scratch so sadly that means the first ever checkered flag by Justin Thompson in the no. 05 was all for naught as it won’t count, and he’ll have to battle for that first checkered flag again.