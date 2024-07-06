Boxing Canada officially names Sanford, Thibeault to Olympics team

KENNETCOOK/MONTREAL: While it’s been known for sometime that he “Kennetcook Kid” Wyatt Sanford would be going to the Paris 2024 Olympics, the Canadian Olympic Committee and Boxing Canada made it official on July 5.

The organizations announced the roster of Team Canada boxing athletes nominated to compete at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The athletes are:

Wyatt Sanford (Kennetcook, N.S) – Men’s 63.5kg

Tammara Thibeault (Shawinigan, Que.) – Women’s 75kg

Both athletes qualified for Paris 2024 when they won their respective weight classes at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games.

This will be the second Olympic appearance for Sanford, who was also the only male boxer on Team Canada’s Tokyo 2020 team.

The 25-year-old moved to Montreal in 2017 where he currently trains full-time at Boxing Canada’s National Training Centre.

Sanford won bronze at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and advanced to the round of 16 at the 2019 World Championships.

Wyatt and Tammara are ready to give it their all at Paris 2024. (Boxing Canada Photo)

Thibeault, who lives and trains in Montreal, will make her second Olympic appearance.

At Tokyo 2020, she advanced to the quarterfinals, matching Canada’s best Olympic result in any women’s boxing event. The reigning Commonwealth Games champion and 2022 World champion also captured gold at the 2023 AMBC Continental Championships.

At the Lima 2019 Pan American Games, Thibeault initially came home with a bronze medal but was later upgraded to silver after her semifinal opponent was disqualified for doping.

Boxing will take place July 27 to August 10 (Day 1 to 15), with preliminary rounds at the North Paris Arena and finals at Roland Garros Stadium (Philippe-Chatrier).

“Congratulations to Tammara and Wyatt who punched their ticket for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games,” said Bruny Surin, Team Canada’s Chef De Mission for Paris 2024.

“Our boxers have worked tirelessly to be there, and they are ready to do whatever it takes to defend Canada’s colours and step on the Olympic podium.

”Dodge the punches, achieve your goals, and show the world the power of Team Canada.”

As Tammara and Wyatt will face off against the world’s best, both athletes embody the heart and soul of Canadian boxing. Their pursuit of medals is a testament to their grit and the relentless pursuit of their dreams.

Don’t miss a moment of the action as Tammara Thibeault and Wyatt Sanford write the next chapter in their Olympic journey.

Tune in, cheer them on, and witness history in the making. This summer, let’s rally behind our champions as they aim to etch their names among the boxing greats in Paris.

You can send the team and the athletes your best wishes and words of encouragement at the following link here.

Do not miss out! Keep an eye on the schedule to cheer on Boxing Canada!

