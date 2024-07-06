From the Cruiser – July 5, 2024

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, East Hants RCMP responded to 142 calls for service.

Here are a few of the highlighted calls as provided by East Hants RCMP Community Policing Officer Const. Preston Burns.

STOLEN TRUCK

East Hants RCMP received a report of a stolen truck in Nine Mile River on June 28.

The grey 2009 GMC Sierra was parked on a woods road off of Highway 14 the night before but when the owner returned to get it, the truck was gone.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

GIFT CARD SCAM AND CRYPTOCURRENCY

On July 2East Hants RCMP once again became aware of a gift card type scam in Enfield.

The complainant reported that her mother has been purchasing thousands of dollars worth of gift cards and providing he card information to an unknown person on the Internet.

Police say the person was now trying to have the woman purchase cryptocurrency.

The investigation continues.

East Hants RCMP wants to strongly discourage people from sending currency in any form to anyone that they don’t know personally over the Internet unless they can confirm that the business is legitimate.

No legitimate business, company or person would ever accept gift cards as payment.

If you feel that you have been a victim of a fraud or want to seek advice to determine whether or not someone is attempting to defraud you, please don’t hesitate to contact the East Hants RCMP or search the list of common scams located on the Canada Anti Fraud Centre website.

FAKE BELL SALESMAN

East Hants RCMP were notified July 3 that a fake Bell Canada representative had convinced a Belnan resident to provide him with her Social Insurance Number and driver’s licence information.

The salesman told the resident, a woman, that he was offering 40% off Bell services.

Police say she had a hunch that something wasn’t right, so she contacted Bell and they confirmed that it was a scam.

Although there are legitimate Bell representatives who call to try and sell their products, they will not ask for SIN or DL information from you.

If you feel that you have been a victim of a fraud or want to seek advice to determine whether or not someone is attempting to defraud you, please don’t hesitate to contact the East Hants RCMP or search the list of common scams located on the Canada Anti Fraud Centre website.

MVC’S INVOLVING DEER

Over the past week, East Hants RCMP have responded to four motor vehicle collisions involving deer.

The public is urged to pay extra attention when driving.

East Hants Most Wanted. (Dagley Media photo)

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Impaired driver from South Uniacke

This week, East Hants RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of April Watson, 35, of South Uniacke.

Watson was charged with impaired driving in December of 2023.

Anyone who sees April Watson is asked to refrain from approaching her and to call police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

From the Cruiser is brought to you by: