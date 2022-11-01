Meeting to discuss future plans for Centre Rawdon Hall set for Nov. 16

CENTRE RAWDON: A structural assessment at the Center Rawdon Community Hall has determined the safest path forward is for the building to be taken down.

The Municipality of East Hants (MEH) announced the update to the community on their Facebook page.

“Please be aware of equipment in the area and follow all safety and construction signage,” said the post.

The community hall was damaged when a truck went off the road and hit it.

Our previous story – https://thelaker.ca/video-truck-collides-with-community-hall/.

MEH said that future plans for the site have not yet been determined.

The municipality will host a community meeting on November 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Rawdon Fire Hall to discuss the next steps.

All residents are welcome to attend the meeting.