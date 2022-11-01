New MEH Deputy Warden selected

ELMSDALE: A new Deputy Warden has been selected for Municipality of East Hants.

At its Oct. 27 Regular meeting of council, councillors with MEH selected Michael Perry to the one-year term as Deputy Warden. Perry is councillor for District 8 – Mount Uniacke.

The deputy warden supports Warden Eleanor Roulston in chairing MEH council meetings and attending the many events across the municipality (and provincially).

Elmsdale councillor Norval Mitchell held the position for the past year.

ADVERTISEMENTS: