ENFIELD; Councillors with the Municipality of East Hants (MEH) continue to advocate for the installation of traffic lights at a busy intersection in Enfield.

At a recent Executive Committee council meeting, a motion was brought forward by Councillor Sandra Garden-Cole, seconded by Councillor Walter Tingley.

The motion read as follows: “that Council write a letter to the Province requesting they follow their procedure for consideration of installation of lights at the junction of White Road and Highway 2 (White Estates Subdivision), Enfield.”

The motion was carried.

Jesse Hulsman, Director or Infrastructure and Operations with the municipality said they have sent in several official requests in the past advocating for improvements at Hwy 2/White Estates adjacent to Avery’s in Enfield.

“Residents and users of the intersection of White Road and Highway 2 have articulated frustrations continuously for several years with the challenged of turning onto Hwy 2 at this location,” said Hulsman.

He added that White Estates is an established and growing neighbourhood in the Corridor.

Hulsman said there is an elementary school, Enfield District School nearby, and that drives up both vehicle and pedestrian traffic in that area.

He said the municipality continues to advocate to make that intersection safe.

“This latest motion is looking to define the procedure so that it is clear for the public to understand,” said Hulsman, adding “and ideally be able to work through in order to make this key improvement.”