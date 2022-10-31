SHUBENACADIE: After an Oct. 4 fire destroyed the stage/washroom at Shubenacadie River Park, the Municipality of East Hants (MEH) has passed a pair of motions aimed at its demolition and also reviewing options of insurance for municipal assets.

At its Oct. 18 Executive Committee of Council, during the Parks and Recreation section, chaired by Councillor Keith Rhyno, council heard from Director of Parks, Recreation and Culture Alana Tapper. She spoke about a funding request to demolish the structure along with fence reinstatement and moving the existing electrical panel for the ball field lights.

Tapper told council there was a report planned to come before them in November and that is still on schedule to do so giving council an overview of where the revitalization project is

“It was also going to address the Shubenacadie Hall subdivision and the Lions Club lease,” she said. “That is still coming forward so this report to you today is specific to the demolition, and costs associated with that.”

MEH assumed ownership of the Shubenacadie River Park in early 2022 and are undergoing a revitalization project.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Tapper said they are proposing moving the electrical lights to the ballfield so the users can still use them.

“Once the structure is demolished we would like to close in the ballfield itself so there’s no vehicular access to the ballfield,” she said.

The estimated cost for the demolition and reinstatement of the electrical panel is $13,000.

The funding request to council is from the year-end surplus or Parks & Rec trails reserve fund.

There was insurance on it for the demolition of the structure, which was a deductible of $25,000 so the $13,000 comes in well under that, Tapper said.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Warden Eleanor Roulston began the discussion voicing her concerns around the insurance coverage of municipal assets that MEH acquires.

“I do have concerns that we don’t carry insurance on assets that come into our hands, beyond demolition insurance,” said Warden Roulston. “Having become a little more familiar with insurance then I ever wanted to be, I am having trouble understanding why we wouldn’t put some type of replacement or rebuilding insurance on things regardless of how short of time we plan to own them.

“I know staff have tried to explain this to me and I still don’t quite understand it.”

After her comments, a short discussion was held amongst several councillors on the concern and questions to Tapper.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Following the discussions two motions came forward.

A motion was put forth by Parks and Rec recommending council approve funding the estimated cost (up to $13,000) of the building/structure demolition and electrical repairs to move the ballfield light panel from year-end surplus if available, or the Parks and Trails reserve if not.

The motion was put forth by Councillor Wayne Greene and seconded by Deputy Warden Norval Mitchell. It was carried.

The second motion dealt with insurance for municipal assets, coming from the concerns expressed by Warden Roulston. It was put forward by Councillor Michael Perry and seconded by Wayne Greene.

It read as follows: “Moved that the Parks, Recreation and Culture Committee recommend that Council direct staff to bring back a report on insurance for municipal assets throughout the municipality, options for replacement costs, and different insurance options moving forward before next budget.”

The motion was carried.