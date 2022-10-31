Public meeting Nov. 1 on Mixed Use Centre Designation and Zone in Enfield, Elmsdale

ENFIELD/ELMSDALE: A public meeting will be held Nov. 1 regarding proposed changes to development designation zoning in Enfield and Elmsdale.

The public meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m., will take place at the Lloyd E. Matheson Centre in Elmsdale.

The meeting on Mixed Use Centre Designation and Zone in Enfield & Elmsdale will address the following:

-Requiring commercial space in at least 50% of the ground floor of new buildings

-Limiting the height of new buildings to 12.2m and 3 storeys within a prescribed area

To view the staff report visit:

http://ow.ly/xWoG50LlmT7