HALIFAX: Nova Scotians will now have better access to mental health, wellness and addictions support in their communities, the Minister for Addictions and Mental Health announced this week.

The government is providing one-time funding of $1 million to the Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia’s Community Grant Program, which funds projects by charities, community groups and organizations.

“Community-based organizations play such an important role in delivering mental health services and supports right across Nova Scotia,” said Brian Comer.

“This additional funding will help connect more Nova Scotians of all ages to care and support of all kinds – close to home, from people they trust.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

The foundation’s Community Grant Program awards up to $25,000 each to projects focused on mental health services and supports.

The program supports a range of services for youth, families, newcomers and underrepresented groups.



Budget 2024-25 includes $6.7 million for a new community wellness framework that supports community-based organizations that provide mental health, addictions and wellness services.

Like clinical care, counselling services, peer support and more, these services are available to all Nova Scotians as part of the government’s commitment to universal mental health and addictions care.

ADVERTISEMENT:

“The need for this funding has never been greater. By increasing the number of community grants we fund, we are empowering organizations across the province to help Nova Scotians living with mental illness and addiction thrive in our communities.

“We are grateful for this support from the Office of Addictions and Mental Health. It will not only positively change lives – it will save them.”

— Starr Cunningham, President and CEO, Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia



Quick Facts:

– over the past year, 75 mental health and addictions projects through 60 different organizations have been funded, with more being announced this month

– grant funding will be administered through an agreement between the Province and the Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia

– the Province has invested $7 million in the Community Grant Program since 2021



Additional Resources:

More information on the Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia Community Grant Program, including how to apply: https://www.mentalhealthns.ca/grant-applications/#community-grants