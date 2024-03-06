Kenny U-Pull 150 to kick-start Pro Stock Tour season

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: An Elmsdale business will be the presenting sponsor for the season opening East Coast International Pro Stock Tour race at Scotia Speedworld.

The Kenny U-Pull 150 will kick start the 2024 campaign for the cars and stars of the Pro Stock Tour on May 18. Green flag is set for 4 p.m.

Kenny U-Pull sponsored the Hard Charger contingency award on the Series for the last three seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Kenny U-Pull 150 will mark the commencement of the 10-race schedule.

Renowned for its innovative approach, Kenny U-Pull is revolutionizing the “do-it-yourself” industry with a distinctive fleet of scrap yards.

Their commitment to sustainability allows customers to extract used parts from vehicles at a fraction of the manufacturer’s price, all within a secure, clean, and eco-friendly environment.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Kenny U-Pull’s flagship location, Kenny U-Pull Elmsdale, can be found at 32 Dutch Settlement Road in Lantz, NS.

For more details on their unique services, visit www.kennyupull.com.



Stay tuned to www.maritimeprostocktour.com for the latest updates and news about the upcoming season! Or follow us on your favourite social media platform @prostocktour.