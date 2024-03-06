HALIFAX: A special weather statement was issued by Environment Canada on Tuesday afternoon March 5 with anticipated messy mix of weather set to hit Nova Scotia later this week.

The statement is calling for mild and wet conditions turning into freezing rain, ice pellets, and snow across the province.

The total rainfall amounts is expected to be 25 to 50 mm, with the highest amounts over the South Shore.

The total freezing rain amounts are forecasted to be approximately 10 to 30 mm, highest amounts over northern and eastern regions; while the total snowfall and ice pellet accumulations: up 20 cm over northern regions.

The maximum wind gusts are expected to be moderate to strong northeasterly from Thursday March 7 into Friday March 8.

Envrionment Canada said similar storms in the past have caused: – hazardous driving conditions, – traffic delays, – scattered utility outages.

Precipitation will begin as rain Thursday and then change to freezing rain and ice pellets Thursday night and continue Friday.

The precipitation amounts could exceed the values mentioned above, but the main concern remains the possibility of a prolonged period of freezing precipitation over eastern regions.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to NSstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #NSStorm.