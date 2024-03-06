RONA Elmsdale among three in HRM-area acquired by Adam Barrett group of companies

ELMSDALE: The Elmsdale RONA store is one of three that has been purchased by a Halifax-based investment company owned and operated by Adam Barrett.

In a release, Barrett and his group of companies announced they have partnered with RONA Canada and officially acquired three RONA stores.

The three they have purchased are the one at the Elmsdale Shopping Centre; RONA Halifax and RONA Tantallon.

ADVERTISEMENT:

This acquisition means that all RONA stores in the Halifax Regional Municipality will now be locally owned and operate, Barrett said in a statement.

“We have been actively looking to expand into the building supply sector for several years as it compliments our aggressive real estate development plans,” said Barrett, President & CEO of Terraine Capital.

“After looking at several building supply companies, the decision to partner with RONA was a simple choice. RONA’s growth strategy, commitment to invest in the brand and support their local dealers aligned perfectly with our corporate objectives.”

RONA’s VP of Dealer Sales and Support Philippe Element said they are proud to have Barrett and his group join the RONA family.

“Adam is a dynamic entrepreneur with all the skills and drive needed to elevate his business by leveraging our omnichannel capabilities, our major buying power, and our vast distribution network,” said Element. “We share the same values when it comes to offering outstanding customer service and the right product selection to better meet customers’ expectations.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Barrett said Terraine Capital has major plans to grow its business and expand its stores’ footprint in the region.

“This made this new partnership between Terraine Capital and RONA the ideal match for both parties,” he said.

“We’re committed to building on the history and success of the RONA brand in Halifax and will focus on enhancing inventory, improving operations, customer service and supporting local developers and contractors in and around the HRM. “

In doing that, Barrett said they are extremely proud to announce they have hired Kris Warren as Regional VP for Atlantic Canada and James Francis as our Manager of Regional Operations to help build the RONA brand.

Warren and Francis bring more than 30 years combined experience in the building supply sector and will be instrumental in taking the RONA brand to the next level, Barrett said.