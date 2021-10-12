Milford Fire among Emergency Service Provider funding recipients

MILFORD: A local fire department will be able to improve its capability in protecting the community it serves better after being among the volunteer fire departments and ground, search and rescue organizations that will be funded to the tune of $1.14 million.

Among the East Hants departments receiving funding is Milford & District Volunteer Fire Department. The province awarded them $20,000.

Chief Ed Moxsom said the funding will help the department in serving the community.

“This funding enables us to purchase a new Hurst EDraulic Spreader,” he said. “We are also planning to purchase two complete sets of PPE which includes bunker gear, boots, helmet, gloves, and flash hood.”

The Hurst EDraulic Spreader will help the department improve its vehicle extrication capabilities.

In a release, John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, said all NSians deserve to feel safe in their community and that help is available.

“We rely on these people, many of whom are volunteers, to keep us safe and help us in our worst moments,” said Lohr. “I know personally what it is like to need those services. I’d like to thank them for their dedication and commitment.”

Sixty-five organizations are receiving funding from the program this year. The program provides up to 75 per cent of eligible costs to a maximum of $20,000.

Other local fire departments and ground search and rescue organizations who were approved for funding include:

Maitland Volunteer Fire – $20,000

Rawdon Volunteer Fire – $20,000

Colchester Ground Search & Rescue – $20,000

The Emergency Services Provider Fund offers money to fire departments and ground search and rescue organizations, including hazardous materials teams, to upgrade equipment that is used directly in response to a fire or emergency.

The full list of 2021-22 Emergency Service Provider Fund grant recipients can be found here: https://beta.novascotia.ca/documents/emergency-services-provider-fund-grant-recipients-2021