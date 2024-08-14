Milford man charged with impaired driving after Highway 277 collision

DUTCH SETTLEMENT: A 40-year-old Milford man was one of three alleged impaired drivers caught by Halifax Regional Detachment RCMP on Aug. 10.

One of those drivers nabbed was the Milford man following a motor vehicle collision on Hwy 277 in Dutch Settlement.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said the mvc happened at approximately 2 a.m. in the 1000 block of Hwy 277 in Dutch Settlement. Police were told of a SUV that came tor est in the ditch.

“While en route to the scene, officers encountered a man who was walking on the side of the highway showing signs of impairment,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

ADVERTISEMENT:

He said the man was detained and quickly identified as the driver of the SUV.

“The man was arrested and transported to the Enfield RCMP detachment where he provided breath samples that registered at 170mg% and 160 mg%,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

The 40-year-old Milford man was also wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant.

He was held for court.

But he wasn’t the only impaired driver officers caught on this night.

ADVERTISEMENT:

On August 10, at approximately 9:05 p.m., RCMP officers were responding to a complaint of a Hyundai Kona failing to maintain its lane when a two-vehicle collision was reported near the 5000 block of St. Margarets Bay Rd. in Hubley.

RCMP officers learned that a Chevrolet Silverado and a Hyundai Kona were travelling in opposite directions when they collided.

The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet were uninjured.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 21-year-old Seabright woman who exhibited signs of impairment, suffered minor injuries.

She was arrested for Operation while Impaired and transported to hospital by EHS where she was read a blood demand for analysis.

ADVERTISEMENT:

At approximately 11:20 p.m., RCMP officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on Prospect Rd. in Goodwood.

Acting on a tip from the public, RCMP officers located the GMC Sierra occupied by a woman parked in a driveway near the 1500 block of Prospect Rd.

The 41-year-old Timberlea woman, who exhibited signs of impairment, was arrested for Motor Vehicle Theft and Operation while Impaired.

She was transported to the Tantallon RCMP detachment where she provided two breath samples; they registered at 190mg% and 180mg%.

Road safety is a shared responsibility. If motorists suspect an impaired driver, it’s an emergency; they’re asked to call 911.

File #s 24-108852, 24-108905, 24-108782