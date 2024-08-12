MAIN PHOTO: Sloan MacKenzzie and Katie Vincent won bronze in the C-2, 500 metre at the Paris 2024 Olympics. That shows all the hard work and dedication the two put in paid off, MacKenzie said in an interview with The Laker News. (Vera Buscu photo/Canoe Kayak Canada FB)

PARIS, FRANCE: Sloan MacKenzie is still riding on Cloud Nine after capturing an Olympic bronze medal in her first Olympic Games in Paris.

MacKenzie, who canoes out of Cheema Aquatic Club in Waverley, and partner Katie Vincent, who is from the Mississauga Canoe Club, finished just .06 seconds shy of Ukraine who came across the line in second to grab the silver medal in the C-2, 500-metres final on Aug. 9.

“It was honestly a battle right to the end and it came down to the last stroke between us and Ukraine,” said MacKenzie in an interview on Sunday from Paris. “We left it all on the course and proud of our performance.”

China was way out in front and continued their dominance in the C-2, 500 metres winning gold. The two have not lost a race since before the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

The final was the second race within a couple hours after MacKenzie and Vincent won their semi-final heat as most back home in Waverley and Fall River were just having coffee and breakfast.

With China way out front, the battle in the final came down to Ukraine and Canada’s boat.

“The Chinese crew has been undefeated since before the Tokyo Olympics so we knew it would be pretty hard to beat them. They paddle so well and are so efficient,” she said.

“For the Ukraine crew they did amazing, and we just want to congratulate them on their amazing races as well.”

With the semifinal and final just hours apart, it meant that the crews in the semi-final strategized a bit.

“We went into the semi with a plan to relax a little bit the second half of the race if we could,” said MacKenzie. “We wanted to conserve as much energy as possible.

“I think we did a good job and of course the other crews did as well.”

The two earned their way into the semi-final after winning their heat race on Tuesday morning with an Olympic Best time of 1:54.16.

MacKenzie was asked about the support from back home, especially on Friday when there was a viewing party organized by the Canadian Sport Institute Atlantic at the Cineplex Dartmouth Crossing.

The group at the theatre and those at Cheema were part of Athlete Moment and got to speak with MacKenzie after the final, and shortly after the medal presentation.

“I could honestly feel the support from Halifax and Cape Breton, it was like everyone was there with us,” she said. “We could not have done any of this without the continued support from our family, friends, coaches, staff and community.

“Everyone who has been with us along the ways deserves a piece of the medal because truly it takes a village.

“I saw the videos from Cheema, WJCC, Cape Breton and the theatre and I was so overwhelmed with joy, excitement and proud to have been able to represent of course Canada, but also Nova Scotia and Cheema Aquatic Club.”

Mackenzie was asked about her thoughts on capturing bronze with Vincent, who she’s only teamed with for two-and-a-half years while other crews were together much longer.

“I’m very excited that we were able to come away with a podium performance,” she said.

She said the medal reflects the amount of commitment the two have made to their craft.

“I think this medal and our performance reflects all the countless hours of work and dedication we have put into this over the last three years,” she said. “We hope to inspire younger athletes to join their local canoe club and give it a try.”

Is it back onto the water for training for the next competition for MacKenzie? Nope, a break is ins tore.

“I’m excited to go on my trip and then come home and celebrate with everyone,” she said with a big smile going ear-to-ear.