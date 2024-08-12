Local first responder groups receive provincial funding support

[arotate banner=”188″]

MUSQUODOBOIT VALLEY: Five local organizations that are either volunteer fire services or ground search and rescue are among 64 province-wide receiving funding support.

The five in the communities that are covered by The Laker News are receiving close to $100,000 from the province.

Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr announced the funding to the first responders on Aug. 12.

Lohr said the province is providing the funding to the first responder organizations for their vital work in protecting Nova Scotians, their homes and communities.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Nova Scotia’s Emergency Services Provider Fund will support 64 organizations this year, including fire departments, ground search and rescue teams and hazardous materials units.“Volunteer first responders are the backbone of our communities, tirelessly dedicating their time and effort to protect and serve,” said John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

“Their recent heroic efforts during the floods highlight their invaluable contribution, and this funding is a gesture of deep appreciation for their service.”



Grants totalling nearly $1.2 million will be distributed to organizations for upgrading equipment essential for fire and other emergency response operations.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Receiving funding locally from the program are:

Musquodoboit Valley Ground Search & Rescue – Rescue Equipment $20,000

Stewiacke and District Volunteer Fire Department – Rescue Equipment $20,000

Enfield Volunteer Fire Department – PPE gear $20,000

Milford and District Volunteer Fire Brigade Society – PPE & Misc Rescue Equipment $19,832

Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency PPE & Rescue Equipment $20,000

ADVERTISEMENT:

The fund is one of the ways the province is supporting emergency responders and improving the response to emergencies:

– by this fall, 2,000 new trunked radios will be provided to responders, which will improve communication as they assist Nova Scotians in need

– a pilot program aimed at improving the mental health of Nova Scotia’s first responders and other public safety personnel launched earlier this year

– the Nova Scotia Guard, a new volunteer corps that will help communities respond to and recover from crises and disasters, will launch this fall.



Quotes:

“Our first responders demonstrate unwavering commitment and bravery, often facing dangerous situations to ensure the safety of Nova Scotians.

“This funding is crucial in ensuring they have the tools and equipment they need to perform their duties effectively and safely. It’s a reflection of our collective responsibility to support those who selflessly protect our communities every day.”

— Doug MacKenzie, Nova Scotia’s Fire Marshal

ADVERTISEMENT:

“The Emergency Services Provider Fund is helpful to volunteer fire departments and ground search and rescue organizations throughout the province.

“Fire departments and the municipalities that support them can only do so much on their own, and additional funding helps provide the equipment to maintain and increase our response capabilities.”

— Scott Hamilton, Chief, Kentville Volunteer Fire Department



Quick Facts:

– types of equipment funded include rescue, water supply and personal protective equipment

– the program provides up to 75 per cent of eligible costs, up to a maximum of $20,000 per organization

– organizations can apply for funding every three years