SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: If there ever was a time to pick up your first East Coast International Maritime Pro Stock Tour career checkered flag, the SumemrClash250 at Scotia Speedworld was it.

And Austin MacDonald, grandson of legendary racer Rollie MacDonald and a Pictou County native did just that as he put his name on the Scott Fraser Memorial Cup as a winner before a large crowd at the track near Halifax Stanfield Airport in Enfield on Aug. 11.

The SummerClash 250, presented by Atlantic Tiltload and Superior Foundations in support of the N.S. SPCA, was scheduled to run on Aug. 10, however Mother Nature forced it to be postponed a day.

The Cross Roads Cycle Maritime League of Legends tour and Heart of a Champion Hot Rod Classics were the undercards.

MacDonald, wheeling the no. 13 KING sponsored machine, survived a battle royale all day on track to emerge victorious.

He was eager to get his hands on the iconic Scott Fraser Memorial Cup as soon as he stepped onto the podium.

Jarrett Butcher (Porter’s Lake, NS) kept his nose clean for most of the Clash and was able to come away with a second-place finish.

Last years Summer Clash winner Dylan Blenkhorn (Truro, NS) captured the final spot on the podium.

Rounding out the top five was the previous race winner Robbie MacEwen (Charlottetown, PE) in fourth, while Enfield’s Gage Gilby managed to work a fifth-place performance out of a car that didn’t appear to be wanting to race on this day.

The top 3 on the podium after the SummerClash250. (Healey photo)

Craig Slaunwhite (Terence Bay, NS) sat on the pole for Summer Clash 250 after setting a blistering speed of 14.137 in the Top Construction Time Trials. Greg Proude (Springvale, PE) was also on the front row after turning the second fastest lap.

The remaining teams competed in Atlantic Tiltload Heat Races.

Blenkhorn (Truro, NS), Cory Hall (Jolicure, NB), and Nic Naugle (Dartmouth, NS) won their respective races which set the field for Summer Clash 250.

Slaunwhite and Proude both had mechanical issues in the early stages of the race and were unable to finish.

The no. 89 of Danny Chisholm (Antigonish, NS) accepted the Pole Challenge but was also out early due to mechanical problems.

Shubenacadie’s Steve Lively in the no. 30 was one of the nine cars that had their race ended early due to a mechanical issue.

There were a multitude of contingency prizes awarded at todays Summer Clash 250 presented by Atlantic Tiltload and Superior Foundations.

A full list of contingency winners will be available on www.maritimeprostocktour.com.

The Heart of Champion Vintage Race Car Series put on a fantastic show for fans prior to the Summer Clash 250. The race was won by Peter Lawrence of Beaver Bank.

Danny Chisholm of Port Williams took the win in Legends tour 50 lap feature ahead of Windsor Junction’s Ayden Christensen with honourary Enfield resident Josh Langille in third.

The East Coast International Pro Stock Tour is off for a few weeks but returns to action Saturday, September 7 at Riverside International Speedway for the Scotia Diesel 150.

Visit www.riversidespeedway.ca for ticket information.