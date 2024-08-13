WAVERLEY: The following is a statement posted by the N.S. Firefighters School regarding the statement from the Blackie family.

It is being posted online with a petition, and being shared across social media and in media regarding safety.

The statement was issued by the family of Skyler Blackie who died in 2019 in a firefighting training incident at the fire school in Waverley.

Here is the statement from the family as posted on The Laker Website on Friday: https://thelaker.ca/blackie-family-calls-for-change-in-wake-of-loved-ones-fatal-training-incident/

Here is the fire school statement:

“We want to address the recent social media post and petition circulated by the Blackie family. We assure you that we are fully aware of their concerns and are taking them very seriously.

“We have been actively implementing changes to our operations and safety policies to create a safer training environment for all firefighters. However, we recognize that there is still more work to be done, and we are firmly committed to continuing these improvements.

We wholeheartedly support changes to legislation that would enhance the safety of all firefighters in Nova Scotia.

“It’s important to note that implementing these necessary changes requires significant funding and support from all levels of government.

“Since the founding of our fire school in 1967, numerous reports have been submitted to the government recommending such improvements. Unfortunately, over the past 60 years, these recommendations have not been acted upon.

“We believe it’s time for change.

“Creating a safer environment for our firefighters is not a task we can accomplish alone. It will require a cooperative effort from the entire fire service in Nova Scotia.

“We are ready and willing to work alongside our colleagues, government officials, and community members to make these crucial improvements a reality.

We understand the concerns raised by the Blackie family and others in our community.

“Please be assured that we are committed to addressing these issues and working tirelessly to ensure the safety of all firefighters under our care.”