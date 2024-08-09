From a release sent by the Blackie family

WAVERLEY/HALIFAX: Five years after the tragic death of former Fall River resident Skyler Blackie, a Truro firefighter who lost his life due to major negligence during a training exam at the Nova Scotia Firefighting School (NSFS), his family is speaking out.

Despite allowing time for the judicial system to do its part and waiting to see how the school would respond, ongoing safety infractions have prompted the Blackie family to demand urgent legislative changes to prevent further tragedies.

A recent inspection completed by the province resulting in a third-party safety audit revealed 41 safety infractions of the Occupational Health and Safety Act and Regulations.

22 of those safety issues identified by Provincial Inspectors as “high risk” activities which resulted in the OHS Division issuing orders to identify and correct the deficiencies by August 12, 2024.

Skyler’s Story

On March 9, 2019, Skyler Blackie, a dedicated firefighter, was critically injured during a training exam at the Nova Scotia Firefighters School (NSFS) due to preventable safety lapses.

After 11 days in the ICU, he tragically passed away from a catastrophic brain injury.

Despite the NSFS pleading guilty, the school has demonstrated a lack of accountability, with minimal effort to fulfill the sentence ordered by the judge, according to a release from the family.

For instance, the NSFS was required to complete and present three safety presentations.

While a third party was hired to fulfill this obligation, there was no active participation from NSFS employees. Although the Executive Director attended, he did not engage in the presentations. S

kyler’s siblings attended the third presentation and identified several errors in the hastily prepared material.

Furthermore, although the presentations were eventually completed, they were delayed beyond the original court-mandated deadline, reflecting a pattern of reluctance to meet their obligations in a timely and effective manner.

The family said additionally, while the NSFS has now fulfilled the requirement to distribute $80,000 in scholarships or donate the funds to the Nova Scotia Occupational Health and Safety Education Trust Fund, this was also delayed, indicating a lack of urgency in addressing the very issues that led to Skyler’s preventable death.

Call for Legislative Change

Fire departments in Nova Scotia, particularly those in volunteer-run and rural areas, rely on a training fund from the Nova Scotia Fire Service Automobile Insurance Levy.

This fund has recently been depleted, creating potential gaps in essential firefighter training.

Unlike other provinces with stable funding and support structures, Nova Scotia’s programs lack regulation.

In the other Atlantic provinces, firefighting programs at NBCC, Holland College, and Memorial University are heavily regulated.

However, the NSFS is a nonprofit organization, and insufficient provincial legislation limits the labor department’s ability to enforce necessary safety measures.

The Blackie family is advocating for stronger safety regulations and legislative change by reaching out to the media and local government officials.

Community Support and Next Steps

The Blackie family is urging the public to join their call for change.

A petition has been launched to gather support for legislative reform. Find it here.

Statement from the Blackie Family

“It is heartbreaking to see that five years after Skyler’s death, the Nova Scotia Firefighting School remains unsafe,” the family said.

“We cannot let his sacrifice be in vain. Immediate action is needed to protect our firefighters and prevent further deaths.”