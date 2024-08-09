Premier Houston appoints new Communications Director

HALIFAX: Premier Tim Houston announced that Stephen Moore has been appointed Communications Director for the Premier’s Office.

The announcement was made on Aug. 9.



“Stephen has proven experience in communications, and I am excited to welcome him to the team,” said Premier Houston.

“I look forward to working with him as we continue to improve healthcare and build up Nova Scotia.”

Moore is currently the Executive Director of Forest Nova Scotia.

Prior to that, he held positions at Saint Mary’s University and MQO Research, as well as director of communications for the Premier’s Office from 2014 to 2018.



Moore’s appointment is effective August 19.