Province investing in cell infrastructure in East Hants, Musquodoboit Valley

EAST HANTS/MIDDLE MUSQUODOBOIT: Existing cellular infrastructure in East Hants and the Musquodoboit Valley area are among the regions with no cell service seeing upgrades.

The upgrades were part of the province’s $18.6 million investment in the Cellular for Nova Scotia Program.

It will see upgrades to existing infrastructure in Noel Lake and building two new towers in Burtons and Walton for the East Hants region, and for the Musq. Valley upgrades in Chaplin, Lindsay Lake, Millen Mountain, East Loon Lake, and Devon; and building one new tower in Middle Stewiacke all over the next two years.

In partnership with Rogers, 27 existing cellular sites will receive important infrastructure upgrades and will be connected to the Rogers 5G network.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald said as East Hants continues to grow, so does the need for improved infrastructure.

“Enhanced cellular infrastructure will not only improve daily communications but also support our first responders, local businesses, and attract new opportunities to our community,” he said.

Larry Harrison, the MLA for Colchester-Musquodoboit Valley, agreed.

“Connecting our rural communities through improved cellular infrastructure is not just about technology; it’s about connecting people, businesses, and opportunities,” said Harrison.

“This investment underscores our commitment ensuring that Nova Scotians have the connectivity they need to thrive.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

The province said it’s committed to building up rural communities.

They are doing this by enhancing cellular infrastructures, helping boost digital access for residents, businesses, and visitors.

“This investment highlights the on-going efforts being made to address the needs of our expanding population and increasingly technology-driven society while improving safety in rural communities,” said the province in a release.