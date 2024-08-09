More supportive housing in HRM, new website announced by province

HALIFAX: People experiencing homelessness in Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) now have more options with the addition of 55 new supportive housing units.



“Supportive housing provides people a safe place to call home along with additional on-site supports – from employment services to healthcare to help with finances,” said Brendan Maguire, Minister of Community Services.

“We’re working with partners and service providers like Welcome Housing to ensure supportive housing residents are set up for success as they move along their path to a permanent home.”

The new site in Dartmouth is operated by Welcome Housing and Support Services, a non-profit that operates six buildings across HRM.

The organization now has a total of 132 units of affordable housing for people who live independently but benefit from additional support.

Residents began moving into the new site last week; about 10 people per week will move in until the units are full.



The government has also launched a new website with information about supports for those experiencing homelessness.

The site includes information on government investments, current projects – including status – community resources and contact information.

“Welcome Housing is very pleased to be able to increase affordable housing by 55 rooms, which will benefit so many people currently without a safe space to live.

Our community-based model includes on-site client support and lots of room for events and programming that bring the community together.”

— Laura MacKay, Executive Director, Welcome Housing



Quick Facts:

– the province is investing more than $684,000 per year in the new supportive housing units

– there are currently 710 supportive housing units across the province, with 541 created since the fall of 2021

– more than 200 new units are expected to open by the end of December 2024

– the department is working to create 1,085 supportive housing units by 2027-28

– out of respect for the privacy of residents, the exact location of supportive housing units is confidential