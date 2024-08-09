N.S. boys ready to compete at Jr Golf Nationals in Alberta

WINDSOR JUNCTION:Three golfers and a coach have headed west to compete at the Junior Boys Golf Nationals.

Two of the players representing Nova Scotia and their coach are form the Fall River/Windsor Junction area. The other team member is from Wolfville.

Ready to take their best shots for N.S. at the junior nationals are: Kooper MacKay of Wolfville; Cole Stewart of Fall River; Blake Wilson of Windsor Junction.

The team is coached by Windsor Junction’s Sara Wilson.

The Junior Boys Golf Nationals are taking place in Innisfail, AB. from Aug. 13-16.