UPPER TANTALLON: The province is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of last year’s Upper Tantallon/Hammonds Plains wildfire.



The Department of Natural Resources and Renewables has gathered a considerable amount of information, including from the public, but has exhausted other avenues in investigating potential violations of the Forests Act.

At this point, the investigation can only continue if new information comes to light.



Anyone who can offer new information should call the Department at 1-800-565-2224.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Department has two years from the date of an offence to lay charges under the act.

Charges are only laid if there is sufficient evidence to secure a conviction. There is a high bar for what can be used as evidence in court.



Quick Facts:

– charges under the Forests Act are not criminal charges

– people convicted of violations of the Forests Act can be fined up to $50,000 and/or face up to six months in prison

– the Upper Tantallon wildfire began May 28, 2023, and burned 969 hectares; 151 homes were destroyed