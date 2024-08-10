Motorcyclist injured after hitting loose gravel near Shubenacadie

SHUBENACADIE: A 43-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a serious motorcycle collision in the Shubenacadie area last week.

Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP, said that an officer was on patrol when they came upon the motorcycle collision.

It had just occurred in the community of Mill Village.

Const. Burns said the driver had slid on the road after encountering loose gravel, lost control and ran into a pole.

“Our officer assisted the man who was found unconscious and bleeding from his head,” he said.

Shubenacadie Fire and EHS were dispatched to the scene.

He was quickly transported to hospital for his injuries. The man was later released.