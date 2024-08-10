Waverley’s Andrew tops Music N.S. award nominees list

WOLVILLE: A musician from Waverley is among the top performers nominated for the 2024 Music Nova Scotia Music & Industry Awards.

Maggie Andrew has burst onto the N.S. music scene and is tied with Daniel James McFadyen at four nominations apiece from the 472 total award submissions over 21 music and seven industry categories.

Following close behind with three nominations each are Cloverdale, Leanne Hoffman, and Neon Dreams.

Andrew has nominations in the following:

SOCAN Songwriter of the Year

African Nova Scotian Artist of the Year

Pop Recording of the Year

And

New Artist Recording of the Year.

Voting for the 2024 Music & Industry Award winners is now open.

All Music Nova Scotia members in good standing are eligible to vote for this year’s Music and Industry Awards and must vote for a minimum of 50% of the categories in the Music Awards in order to submit their ballot.

Other musicians that we’re aware of locally who are nominated include:

Beaver Bank’s Ian Alistair Gosbee – Ray of sunshine, and Debert’s Jackie Putnam – Jackie Putnam in Country Recording of The Year;

Dee Dee Austin of Fall River is nominated in the Indigenous Artist of the Year category.

Voting will take place online through the Music Nova Scotia website.

Voting is now open and will close on Thursday, August 22, at 11:59 PM AT.

Once voting closes, jury scores and popular vote will be combined to determine the winner of each category.

For the full list of nominees and to access the ballots to vote, please visit: https://www.nsmw.ca/news/2024-mns-music-industry-award-nominees

Award winners will be announced at Nova Scotia Music Week on Sunday, November 10 at 11 AM at Acadia University’s Sheldon L. Fountain Learning Commons.

Details on the awards ceremony and tickets will be announced later this fall.