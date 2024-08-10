LANTZ: A spokesperson for the Department of Public Works said that the lone main connection between Lantz and Dutch Settlement will be closed for almost two weeks, beginning next week.

Gary Andrea advised The Laker News of the upcoming closure on Aug. 9 in an email.

He said that Highway 277 in Lantz, Hyde’s Bridge, will be closed starting Monday August 19.

Andrea said the closure is expected to be in place for 12 days.

“The closure is required to remove the temporary asphalt, apply an epoxy product to the steel deck,” he said.

“It will also include finishing with a new asphalt surface.”

The work is needed after the pavement started to crack in recent weeks and months, causing concern for local residents.

The province said the cracking is not because of heavy truck usage, an assumption locals had made and posted as the cause on a pair of local Facebook pages.