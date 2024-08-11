Local Taekwondo athletes return from Canadian Nationals with medals

WELLINGTON: It’s been a busy summer for Inner Strength Taekwondo Academy in Wellington.

Coached by Master Helbert Porter, the high-performance team headed to Winnipeg, Manitoba for The Canadian Taekwondo Nationals.

Six athletes travelled with the team and an amazing six medals were awarded.

Here is how they did:

Raya Porter Gold (47 Cadet)

Ronan Sinclair Gold (+78 Junior)

Bella Dimitrijevic Gold (30 Youth)

Channing Sinclair Bronze (53 Cadet)

Marko Dimitrijevic Bronze (58 Junior)

And Cassia Lantagne Bronze (37 Cadet.)

Sinclair and Porter has become members of Team Canada for three consecutive years, as they won Golds in the Junior and Cadet divisions.

Team Canada heads to Queretaro, Mexico for the Pan American Championships next July.

Dylan Bennett from Inner Strength was elected by Nova Scotia Taekwondo to be an official referee for this major Canadian tournament.

He received his next level of referee certification in Winnipeg.