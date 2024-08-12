LANTZ: A Lantz women’s hockey player is heading to Quebec to continue the passion she has for the sport.

In a post on their Instagram page on Aug. 4, Voltigeurs de College Bourget in Rigaud, Quebec announced that Ellie Isenor will be joining the squad for the 2024-2025 season.

The Volts are a prep school that has athletics teams in various sports, including hockey.

Isenor has played the past two years with the team formerly known as the Action Benefits Penguins of the Maritime Major Female Hockey League.

Last year, Isenor had 13 goals and 27 points in 32 games played.

She also had four penalty minutes.

The Volts said they are excited to add Isenor to the team.

“We can’t wait to see Ellie play with our prep team next year,” the Instagram post said.