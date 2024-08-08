School supply drives underway in Fall River, Windsor Junction

WINDSOR JUNCTION: A pair of community groups are trying to help local families get ready for back-to-school.

The Windsor Junction Community Centre and the Gordon R. Snow Community Centre HRM Youth leadership Team are holding separate school supply drives.

The aim for both is to help collect supplies students will need for the return to school, so they can be given to families in need.

School supplies can also be donated during Keloose festival events next weekend at the WJCC (Aug 17-18).

At the WJCC, school supplies can be dropped during set time through the week.

Organizers are accepting donations Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The WJCC is asking residents to donate new school supplies or cash.

This will help them ensure local children backpacks are full when they return to school on Sept. 5 in HRCE.

Meanwhile, the GRSCC Youth are holding a Full Backpacks 4 Fall River drive.

It will be held during the Keloose Kids Parade and Fun Day from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 17 at the WJCC.

Local residents are encouraged to donate new school supplies such as looseleaf; pencils; erasers; duotangs; backpacks; and more.

The items will be collected throughout the day and at a donation table. Find the GRSCC Youth in the blue REC shirts.