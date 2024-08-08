SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Here is a look at the race recap for Canadian National Autism Foundation and Strictly Hydraulics Night during Bay Equipment Rentals Weekly Racing Series at Scotia Speedworld on Aug. 2.

All results are unofficial until made official by the track.

Unofficial feature results

Blue Nose Pools Beg. Bandolero – 12 laps

1. 12 Shelby Chisholm

2. 11 Addison Veinotte

3. 38 Jake Campbell

4. 4 Ben Turple

5. 16 Sarah Vandenburg

Heat 1: 11 Addison Veinotte

Blue Nose Pools Outlaw Bandolero – 15 laps

1. 5 Ethan Hicken

2. 13 Avery Decoste

3. 85 Bella Pashkoski

4. 27 Hailey Bland

5. 99 Bristol Matthews

Heat 1: 85 Bella Pashkoski

TOURSEC Mini-Stocks – 25 laps

1. 98 Steve Matthews

2. 80 Chevy MacDonald

3. 84 Ross Moore

4. 33 Tyler Hallahan

5. 45 Travis Keefe

Heat 1: 20 Dave Jollimore

Heat 2: 17 Kenny Hopper

Heat 3: 84 Ross Moore

Strictly Hydraulics Legends – 25 laps

1. 24 Ayden Christensen

2. 00 Caden Tufts

3. 71M Chase MacKay

4. 18 Josh Langille

5. 9 Campbell Delaney

Heat 1: 29 Jared Slaunwhite

Heat 2: 19 Nathan Langille

Heat 3: 71M Chase MacKay

Maritime Auto Glass Sportsman – 40 laps

1. 94 Deven Smith

2. 44 Russell Smith Sr.

3. 3 Darren Wallage

4. 51 Dylan Dowe

5. 85 Darren Hilchie

Heat 1: 3 Darren Wallage

Heat 2: 66 Jeff Breen

Next week is SummerClash250 week starting with the Food truck rally, antique car show, and music from Jon Cyr on Thursday; Sportsman 100 and the Pro Stocks time trials on Friday night; and then the big SummerClash 250 on Saturday.

Details on our website www.scotiaspeedworld.ca .