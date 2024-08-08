SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Here is a look at the race recap for Canadian National Autism Foundation and Strictly Hydraulics Night during Bay Equipment Rentals Weekly Racing Series at Scotia Speedworld on Aug. 2.
All results are unofficial until made official by the track.
Unofficial feature results
Blue Nose Pools Beg. Bandolero – 12 laps
1. 12 Shelby Chisholm
2. 11 Addison Veinotte
3. 38 Jake Campbell
4. 4 Ben Turple
5. 16 Sarah Vandenburg
Heat 1: 11 Addison Veinotte
Blue Nose Pools Outlaw Bandolero – 15 laps
1. 5 Ethan Hicken
2. 13 Avery Decoste
3. 85 Bella Pashkoski
4. 27 Hailey Bland
5. 99 Bristol Matthews
Heat 1: 85 Bella Pashkoski
TOURSEC Mini-Stocks – 25 laps
1. 98 Steve Matthews
2. 80 Chevy MacDonald
3. 84 Ross Moore
4. 33 Tyler Hallahan
5. 45 Travis Keefe
Heat 1: 20 Dave Jollimore
Heat 2: 17 Kenny Hopper
Heat 3: 84 Ross Moore
Strictly Hydraulics Legends – 25 laps
1. 24 Ayden Christensen
2. 00 Caden Tufts
3. 71M Chase MacKay
4. 18 Josh Langille
5. 9 Campbell Delaney
Heat 1: 29 Jared Slaunwhite
Heat 2: 19 Nathan Langille
Heat 3: 71M Chase MacKay
Maritime Auto Glass Sportsman – 40 laps
1. 94 Deven Smith
2. 44 Russell Smith Sr.
3. 3 Darren Wallage
4. 51 Dylan Dowe
5. 85 Darren Hilchie
Heat 1: 3 Darren Wallage
Heat 2: 66 Jeff Breen
