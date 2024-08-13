DARTMOUTH: This week 19 new veterinary assistants will graduate and join the workforce, helping with employee shortages in the veterinary medical field.



“We are dedicated to our mission of supporting the veterinary profession,” says Dr. Mike West, Director of Veterinary Education Programs for the Nova Scotia SPCA College of Animal Welfare.

“We’re excited to graduate our third class of veterinary assistants and look forward to starting to train veterinary technicians in the fall of 2025.”

Across Canada, lack of access to veterinary services is being felt by pet families, something the Nova Scotia SPCA College of Animal Welfare is trying to help with here in Nova Scotia.“The news of the eight new seats at the Atlantic Veterinary College is very exciting,” said Dr. West.

“But new veterinarians will struggle to function without adequate support staff, who are already in short supply,” added Dr. West.

The new vet assistants were scheduled to graduate on Wednesday Aug. 14 morning in Dartmouth.