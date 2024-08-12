Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, members of the East Hants RCMP responded to 127 calls for service.

Here is a couple of the highlighted calls as provided by East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer.

ATV COLLISION

On August 3, East Hants RCMP responded to a report of an ATV collision on Walton Woods Road in Walton. Local firefighters and EHS were also dispatched.

On arrival, the dispatched member learned that the 19-year-old Kennetcook man had lost control of his ATV and flew into a ditch.

Complaining of back pain, he was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

MVC’S

East Hants RCMP responded to an additional six motor vehicle collisions.

Those mvc’s resulted in property damage only.

DOGS IN HOT CARS

During the past week, East Hants RCMP received four calls for service in relation to owners leaving their dogs in hot cars.

The RCMP wants to remind pet owners that leaving an animal unattended in a motor vehicle in conditions that could cause distress is not only irresponsible, cruel and life threatening.

It carries a fine of $697.50 under Section 9(5) of the Standards of Care for Cats and Dogs Regulations

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Louisburg woman wanted for impaired driving

This week, East Hants RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Lindsay Buchanan, 38, of Louisburg.

Lindsay Buchanan was charged after being arrested for impaired driving in Elmsdale last January but has failed to appear in court as ordered.

Anyone who sees Lindsay Buchanan is asked to refrain from approaching her and to call police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

From the Cruiser is sponsored by: