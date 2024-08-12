PHOTOS/VIDEO: Busy Miracle Treat Day at Fall River Dairy Queen

FALL RIVER: Local residents opened up their hearts and did what they could to help the IWK on Thursday Aug. 8.

According to Franchisee of the Fall River Dairy Queen, Peggy Rust, the 2024 edition of Miracle Treat Day was the busiest during their first few years in the community making it a resounding success.

The exact amount raised will be known shortly.

The event saw members of Station 45 Fall River volunteer fire; HRM Mayoral candidate Pam Lovelace; Premier Tim Houston; MLA and Advanced Education Minister Brian Wong; and our own Pat Healey making blizzards and flipping them for customers.

There were a lot of people come in on the sunny day to get a cool down treat in buying a blizzard to support the IWK Foundation.

Pat Healey puts some Oreos in a blizzard. (Dagley Media photo)

All net proceeds from Miracle Treat Day were to go to the IWK.

Nick Yeomans, from Station 45 Fall River, was working the drive through keeping the cars moving along nicely on this busy day.

Check out our video story to see how much fun was had, although Pat didn’t have much fun getting replaced after just making three or four blizzards.

VIDEO

Premier Tim Houston (second from right and Peggy Rust fourth from right) and friends wave to the camera outside DQ Fall River. (Dagley Media photo)

HRM Mayoral Candidate Pam Lovelace at Miracle Treat Day. (Dagley Media photo)

MLA Brian Wong admires the Blizzard he made. (Dagley Media photo)

Pat Healey reacts when told he is being replaced by Franchisee Peggy Rust. (Dagley Media photo)

Friends with the Blizzard outside DQ Fall River. (Dagley Media photo)

Two customers enjoy their blizzard on Miracle Treat Day at DQ Fall River. (Dagley Media photo)

MLA Brian Wong flips over his blizzard he made with no issues. (Dagley Media photo)

A Station 41 Fall River volunteer firefighter makes a blizzard. (Dagley Media photo)

Premier Tim Houston blizzard making skills were a winner in Franchisee Peggy Rust’s eyes at Miracle Treat Day. (Dagley Media photo)