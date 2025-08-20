The Laker News

Millennial quilt to be displayed at Fultz House Museum on Aug. 23

ByPat Healey

Aug 20, 2025 #Fultz House Museum, #Lower Sackville, #Millennial Quilt, #Sackville Centennial School
The Millennial quilt that will be displayed at Fultz House. (Submitted photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: The Fultz House Museum will be displaying a part of Lower Sackville history this weekend.

On display will be a millennial quilt made by the students of Sackville Centennial Elementary School as a millennium project.

In 1999-2000, each class who helped make the quilt have a book and each student has a page in the class book. 

The event will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 23.

The quilt was donated to Fultz House Museum when Sackville Centennial School closed and was  torn down. 

It will be on display in the carriage house at the Fultz House Museum. They hope students will share quilt memories and school memories. 

Here is the link to their Facebook event. https://facebook.com/events/s/sackville-centennial-millennia/1240845331120457/ .

