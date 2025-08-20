The Laker News

Hope for Wildlife announces cancellation of Open House

ByPat Healey

#cancelled, #Hope for Wildlife, #open house, #Seaforth
Hope for Wildlife in Seaforth. (Submitted photo)

SEAFORTH: Hope for Wildlife has made the difficult decision to cancel their annual Open House, scheduled for August 30.

In a post, Hope said the decision was made after careful consideration and in close consultation with the Department of Natural Resources.

“With the province restricting travel and activities in forested areas due to drought conditions and many wildfires burning across Nova Scotia, we believe this is the most responsible choice and is in alignment with Hope for Wildlife’s mission,” she said.

“Also, the local access trails leading to our property are closed, creating additional road safety concerns. Given these factors, and many others, holding an event of this size would pose unacceptable risks to the community, wildlife, and their habitats that we work so hard to protect.”





Hope continued in the post saying they know this announcement is disappointing.

“We feel that disappointment right alongside you,” she said. “Our Open House has become a cherished tradition for sharing our work. It’s a special opportunity to connect with our community, celebrate local wildlife, and thank you for your support.

“We will deeply miss welcoming the thousands of you who attend each year.

There are still many ways to contribute to our work, even if we can’t gather for one of our biggest fundraisers of the year.

You can learn more at www.hopeforwildlife.net/support.




