Big boost: CCOA receives $10,000 donation from Co-operators Elmsdale

Glynn Irving, with Cooperators in Elmsdale (second from right) presents the cheque for $10,000 to CCOA Executive Director Ross Young. (Healey photo)

ENFIELD: The expansion of Corridor Community Options for Adults (CCOA) into the community got a big shot in the arm last week.

Irving Investments & Insurance Inc., the Co-operators Elmsdale, through the Co-operators Advisor Community Fund stopped by CCOA to drop off a cheque valued at $10,000 to the organization.

Glynn Irving, from Co-operators Elmsdale, delivered the cheque to Executive Director for CCOA, Ross Young with several clients on hand outside CCOA in Enfield on a beautiful sunny day.

The funding is aimed at assisting CCOA’s anticipated expansion within the community. Their new building is in the final stages of being complete in the Elmsdale Business Park and an opening is expected next month.

“It is our hope that our donation today will help address an important need in our growing community,” Irving said. “I was happy to see we could provide a significant donation to CCOA.

“We’re happy to be giving back to the community.”

Irving said they are guided by their co-operative principles.

“We invest our profits into action and advocacy that makes our community and Nova Scotia a better place,” he said.

He said the Co-operators are heavily involved in the community.

“We’re always happy to step up and help out in anyway that we can with a non-profit organization,” said Irving.

Young was appreciative of the donation from the Elmsdale business that serves the East Hants community.

“It’s another example of amazing community support that we here at CCOA receive,” he said. “They see what we’re doing and want to provide some help.

“It’s very much appreciated.”

He said the money will see some of it used to finish the building; others towards recreation events for clients; a dream fund that will allow some who don’t have the means to go on a small vacation to be able to do that.

“It may be a bit here and there,” he said.

Young gave a short update on the progress of the new building for CCOA.

“The new building is in the final stages of having deficiencies addressed, a punch list on a residential house is a deficiency list on a commercial building,” said Young.

“It is in the final few weeks of that so I expect we will be in the building in September.”