Pictou County man charged in Fall River arson

FALL RIVER/PICTOU COUNTY: A 29-year-old Lyons Brook, Pictou County man has been charged in relation to an arson that occurred on Aug. 13 in Fall River.

Police say that at approximately 3:48 p.m., officers and firefighters from Station 45 Fall River, Station 42 Wellington, and Station 41 Waverley responded to a report of a fire in the 2900 block of Highway 2.

This is near Inn on the Lake at the N.S. Power station.

“Upon arrival, a large spool of wire next to a building on the property was on fire,” the release from RCMP said.

Firefighters extinguished the fire which did not spread to nearby structures or the wooded area.

Evidence gathered at the scene revealed the fire was intentionally set as other spools of wire were found with burn damage from an incendiary device.

Surveillance video obtained provided an image of a suspect, whom the public quickly helped to identify.

On August 18, Nicholas David Kelly, 29, of Lyons Brook, was safely arrested at a residence in Hedgeville, with the assistance of Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit and Pictou County District RCMP.

Kelly has been charged with:

Break and Enter and Commit

Mischief

Setting Fire to Substance

Possession of Incendiary Material

Kelly was held in custody and made a first appearance in Dartmouth Provincial Court on August 19.

He will return to court on August 21.

The RCMP thanks members of the public for their assistance in identifying Kelly.