Photos/Video: Marchand’s visit attracts hundreds on Miracle Treat Day

Florida Panthers star and Miracle Treat Day national spokesperson Brad Marchand poses for a photo with a young family inside the Dairy Queen Fall River. (Healey photo)

FALL RIVER: Florida Panthers star and Nova Scotian Brad Marchand was at the Dairy Queen in Fall River on Miracle Treat Day Aug. 14.

Marchand, fresh off a Stanley Cup with the Panthers, was supposed to be at the DQ in Bayer’s Lake but the wildfires forced a venue change so he ended up in Fall River.

It seemed word got out where he would be as hundreds and hundreds came out to Marchand and get a photo or his autograph.

The lineup to wait for Marchand stretched down the sidewalk to the lights on Hwy 2. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:



The Laker News’ Pat Healey was at his visit and he compiled this highlight video, complete with a short interview with Marchand.

The Halifax Moosehead alum spoke about why he was there and the opportunity it provides him to give back during a short media scrum mid-way through his visit.

Marchand was asked if when he retires he may take up making blizzards at a Dairy Queen.

He joked he still at some work to do to be in there with the pros, but he would chip away at it.

Besides Marchand, The Laker News’ own Pat Healey was put to work on Miracle Treat Day serving customers and volunteer firefighters at Station 45 Fall River stopped by during the supper hour to serve as well.

Video sponsored by Dairy Queen Fall River

Video edited by Matt Dagley

ADVERTISEMENT:

Brad Marchand signs a young boy’s t-shirt during his visit to the Dairy Queen in Fall River on Miracle Treat Day. (Healey photo)

NHL Star Brad Marchand flips the Blizzard he made at the Dairy Queen Fall River on Miracle Treat Day. (Healey photo)

Station 45 helped out at the drive-thru. (Submitted photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Brad Marchand signs a Florida Pathers jersey with his name and number on it that a man was wearing during a meet-and-greet at the Dairy Queen in Fall River on Miracle Treat Day Aug. 14. (Healey photo)

Station 45 firefighters were happy to help out on Miracle Treat Day. (Submitted photo)

NHL Florida Panthers star Brad Marchand signs a framed photo of himself for a young boy at the Dairy Queen in Fall River. Marchand was there as the spokesperson for Miracle Treat Day. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Helping out on Miracle Treat Day. (Submitted photo)

A young girl is all smiles as Brad Marchand signs her Boston Bruins jersey with his name and number on it. The girl was in Boston to watch him play but he had just been traded to Florida. (Healey photo)

Peggy Rust, owner of the Dairy Queen in Fall River, watches closely as Florida Panthers star and Hammonds Plains product Brad Marchand attempts to make a blizzard. (Healey photo)