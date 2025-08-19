Photos/Video: Marchand’s visit attracts hundreds on Miracle Treat Day

Florida Panthers star and Miracle Treat Day national spokesperson Brad Marchand poses for a photo with a young family inside the Dairy Queen Fall River. (Healey photo)
FALL RIVER: Florida Panthers star and Nova Scotian Brad Marchand was at the Dairy Queen in Fall River on Miracle Treat Day Aug. 14.
Marchand, fresh off a Stanley Cup with the Panthers, was supposed to be at the DQ in Bayer’s Lake but the wildfires forced a venue change so he ended up in Fall River.
It seemed word got out where he would be as hundreds and hundreds came out to Marchand and get a photo or his autograph.
The Laker News’ Pat Healey was at his visit and he compiled this highlight video, complete with a short interview with Marchand.
The Halifax Moosehead alum spoke about why he was there and the opportunity it provides him to give back during a short media scrum mid-way through his visit.
Marchand was asked if when he retires he may take up making blizzards at a Dairy Queen.
He joked he still at some work to do to be in there with the pros, but he would chip away at it.
Besides Marchand, The Laker News’ own Pat Healey was put to work on Miracle Treat Day serving customers and volunteer firefighters at Station 45 Fall River stopped by during the supper hour to serve as well.