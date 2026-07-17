Mooseland Road wildfire update on July 17

MOOSELAND: The Province of Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency (HRFE) are continuing to respond to an active wildfire on Mooseland Road and surrounding area.

NSDNR personnel and most of the Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency (HRFE) will depart the scene for the night at dusk and resume firefighting efforts in the morning. HRFE personnel will remain at the site to monitor overnight conditions.

The fire is still estimated to be 1,700 hectares and remains out of control.

Mandatory evacuation

To assist firefighting operations, protect residents and manage traffic in the area, a mandatory evacuation is still in effect for Mooseland Road, from 4315 Mooseland Road to Highway 7.

Impacted residents should follow designated evacuation routes and the direction of local authorities.

Throughout the day, Ground Search & Rescue teams conducted door-to-door visits in the evacuation zone. The members provided information about the evacuation order and shelter options.

It is estimated that the evacuation order impacts approximately 100 to 150 people.

Affected residents are asked to register with the Red Cross by contacting: 1-800-863-6582.

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Evacuation centres

Two evacuation centres have been activated. The evacuation centres are operated by the Canadian Red Cross and will be open until further notice.

The addresses of the evacuation centres are:

· Musquodoboit Rural High School

11980 Highway #224, Middle Musquodoboit, B0N 1X0

· Marine Drive Academy

479 Church Point Road, Sheet Harbour, B0J 3B0

As of 5:30 p.m., 21 households (40 people in total) have registered with the Canadian Red Cross and two people are expected to stay at an evacuation centre overnight.

Road closure

Mooseland Road remains closed within the evacuation zone, from 4315 Mooseland Road to Highway 7.

For safety reasons, members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

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Air quality concerns

Due to smoke from the wildfire, residents are advised to monitor current air quality conditions through Environment Canada’s Air Quality Health Index for Halifax.

For more information about how to protect physical and mental health due to the impact of wildfire smoke, including recommendations on participating in outdoor events and activities, visit the Government of Canada’s website.

Be prepared

Residents in the surrounding area should continue to monitor government updates and be prepared to evacuate if conditions change. Learn more about making an emergency plan and building an emergency kit on our website.

Residents can also contact 311 by phone, or by email at: contactus@311.halifax.ca with any questions.

At this time, there is no impact to municipal services. Should that change, residents will be notified accordingly.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available on our webpage and shared via Bluesky at @hfxgov.bsky.social, Facebook at @hfxgov and Instagram at @hfxmoments.

Residents are reminded to sign up for hfxALERT, the municipality’s mass notification system, to receive urgent and non-urgent public alerts by phone, email or text.