More than 200 public housing units announced by province, feds

From a release

HALIFAX: The provincial and federal governments announced more than 220 new public housing units will be built for Nova Scotians in need, including those at multiple locations in the HRM.

Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr and Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament for Halifax, announced $83 million to create 222 new public housing units, including 80 that will be fully barrier-free.

The new housing will serve 522 families, individuals and low-income seniors in rural and urban communities across Nova Scotia, Lohr said.

“We know many Nova Scotians are struggling to find safe and affordable housing. Increasing the supply of all types of housing is an important part of the solution,” said Lohr.

“Our government is investing, innovating and working to increase supply so more Nova Scotians can have a safe place to call home. With today’s announcement, hundreds more Nova Scotians will be given that opportunity.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

The units will be built on provincially owned land close to existing public housing developments in:

— Bridgewater

— Kentville

— Truro

— Cape Breton (multiple locations)

— Halifax Regional Municipality (multiple locations).

The Province also announced plans for pilot programs aimed at creating more options and opportunities to add housing to existing properties, create mixed-income communities, and transfer some existing public housing units to community-based housing organizations and/or resident ownership.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Quotes:

“These 222 new public housing units will serve both the people of Halifax and Nova Scotians provincewide. Access to affordable housing is so important, and this partnership brings us closer to that goal.

“I’m pleased to see that together with the Province, we’re making progress to find each Canadian a safe and affordable place to call home.”

– Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament for Halifax, on behalf of Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

ADVERTISEMENT:

“The growing need for deeply affordable and safe housing in Nova Scotia requires partners across sectors – non-profit, private and all orders of government – to collaborate and keep community need at its core.

This historic investment by the Province in public housing is a welcome and critical step in the right direction.”

– Sara Napier, President and CEO, United Way Halifax

Quick Facts:

— the buildings will be energy efficient with rents geared to income and operated by the Nova Scotia Provincial Housing Agency

— $58.8 million is provincial funding

— $24.4 million is federal funding

— some of the funding is through the Canada-Nova Scotia National Housing Strategy Agreement

— with today’s announcement, the Province has made more than $200 million in housing investments since 2022 to help Nova Scotians in need.